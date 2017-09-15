Accessibility links

Juan Enriquez: What Can Happen If Humans Control The Future Of Evolution? From genetically modified animals and crops, we can already manipulate DNA. But futurist Juan Enriquez argues soon we can take full control of human evolution to create a better life for all of us.
Juan Enriquez: What Can Happen If Humans Control The Future Of Evolution?

Listen · 11:18
  • Download
  • Transcript
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Future Consequences.

About Juan Enriquez's TED Talk

From genetically modified animals and crops, we can already manipulate DNA. But futurist Juan Enriquez argues soon we can take full control of human evolution to create a better life for all of us.

About Juan Enriquez

Juan Enriquez is a futurist and venture capitalist. He serves as the managing director of Excel Venture Management.

He's also the co-author of Evolving Ourselves: How Unnatural Selection and Nonrandom Mutation Are Shaping Life on Earth. The book describes a world where humans increasingly shape their environment, themselves and other species.

Enriquez received his B.A. and M.B.A. from Harvard University.

