Paul Knoepfler: What Are The Unintended Consequences Of Human Gene Editing? New gene editing tools hold a great deal of promise, but biologist Paul Knoepfler says we should be cautious. He warns altering DNA can have dire consequences, including a new form of eugenics.
Paul Knoepfler: What Are The Unintended Consequences Of Human Gene Editing?

Listen · 11:29
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547886595/551020978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Future Consequences.

About Paul Knoepfler's TED Talk

New gene editing tools hold a great deal of promise, but biologist Paul Knoepfler says we should be cautious. He warns altering DNA can have dire consequences, including a new form of eugenics.

About Paul Knoepfler

Paul Knoepfler is a biologist and a professor at UC Davis School of Medicine. His research examines stem and cancer cells including new genetic modification technology's capacity to transform these cells.

He is the author of GMO Sapiens: The Life-Changing Science of Designer Babies and runs the popular science blog, The Niche.

