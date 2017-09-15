It's Not A Typo, Just A Different Word

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. You know when you make a typo, leave out one pesky little letter, and it trips you up? So the city of Montpellier, France, ordered jerseys for its soccer team. But they came in misspelled - one L instead of two in the city's name. What else to do but give them to Montpelier - one L - Vermont. Wear proudly our jerseys, cousins from the New World, came the message from France, to which Montpelier could only reply, merci. It's MORNING EDITION.

