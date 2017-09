St. Thomas Starts To Clean Up Island's Worth Of Debris After Hurricane Irma When Hurricane Irma finished pounding the U.S. Virgin Islands with Category 5 wind and rains, houses had collapsed, boats flipped, shipping containers were on their sides, roofs were ripped off, and trees and telephone poles knocked down. So how does an island dispose of an island's worth of debris?

