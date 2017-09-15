Accessibility links

Harvard Withdraws Chelsea Manning's Fellowship After CIA Director Backlash Harvard's Kennedy School granted a visiting fellowship to Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information to WikiLeaks. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, scheduled to speak at Harvard Thursday night, canceled his appearance and sent a scathing letter condemning Harvard for embracing a "traitor." On Friday morning, Harvard withdrew Manning's fellowship.
