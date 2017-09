Parts Of South Florida Still Underwater Almost a week after Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, some neighborhoods are still underwater. In Bonita Springs, people have to use boats or high-water vehicles to get to their homes.

Parts Of South Florida Still Underwater Around the Nation Parts Of South Florida Still Underwater Parts Of South Florida Still Underwater Audio will be available later today. Almost a week after Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, some neighborhoods are still underwater. In Bonita Springs, people have to use boats or high-water vehicles to get to their homes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor