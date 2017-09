'Cincinnati Enquirer' Delves Into The Heroin Epidemic The Cincinnati Enquirer ran a vivid, sweeping report on the opioid crisis — a mosaic of scenes and sounds from the city's streets, homes and court rooms. Editor Peter Bhatia talks with Scott Simon.

'Cincinnati Enquirer' Delves Into The Heroin Epidemic U.S. 'Cincinnati Enquirer' Delves Into The Heroin Epidemic 'Cincinnati Enquirer' Delves Into The Heroin Epidemic Audio will be available later today. The Cincinnati Enquirer ran a vivid, sweeping report on the opioid crisis — a mosaic of scenes and sounds from the city's streets, homes and court rooms. Editor Peter Bhatia talks with Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor