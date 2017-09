Why The Government Sells Flood Insurance Taxpayers will cover a large part of the cost of hurricane damage. Historian Stephen Mihm of the University of Georgia talks with Scott Simon about the history of the National Flood Insurance program.

Why The Government Sells Flood Insurance History Why The Government Sells Flood Insurance Why The Government Sells Flood Insurance Audio will be available later today. Taxpayers will cover a large part of the cost of hurricane damage. Historian Stephen Mihm of the University of Georgia talks with Scott Simon about the history of the National Flood Insurance program. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor