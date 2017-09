Saturday Sports: Cleveland's Winning Streak Ends Howard Bryant of ESPN and ESPN the Magazine joins NPR's Scott Simon to talk about the Cleveland Indians' winning streak and the imbroglio between ESPN and the White House.

Saturday Sports: Cleveland's Winning Streak Ends Sports Saturday Sports: Cleveland's Winning Streak Ends Saturday Sports: Cleveland's Winning Streak Ends Audio will be available later today. Howard Bryant of ESPN and ESPN the Magazine joins NPR's Scott Simon to talk about the Cleveland Indians' winning streak and the imbroglio between ESPN and the White House. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor