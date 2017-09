Seattle Mayor Resigns After Multiple Sexual Abuse Allegations Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned this week after a fifth accusation of sexual abuse. He has been denying similar allegations. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times.

