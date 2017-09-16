Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, guys, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Hari, the gaming world has been anxiously awaiting the debut of a new Super Mario game next month. And this week, Nintendo released preview footage of the game. Fans reacted with shock after seeing Mario's what for the first time?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Whoa.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a me, Mario. And it's a that.

HARI KONDABOLU: Is it...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Actually, it's a those, really.

KONDABOLU: Oh. It...

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: His children?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No.

POUNDSTONE: No, but the ingredients...

AMY DICKINSON: Hari's so sweet.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. He's going off to rescue Princess Areola.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Oh. Are we allowed to say that here?

SAGAL: I - we're about to find out.

DICKINSON: You can try.

KONDABOLU: His breasts?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes, his nipples.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KONDABOLU: Oh.

SAGAL: You can - his...

KONDABOLU: Oh.

SAGAL: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Wait a minute, I'm...

DICKINSON: But wait...

POUNDSTONE: ...I'm not following now.

SAGAL: But Mario's technically a man. So it's OK.

DICKINSON: But why do we care about his nipples? Like...

SAGAL: Well, we've never seen Mario without a shirt on in all the many, many generations of Mario games.

POUNDSTONE: Why does Mario have his shirt off? What's he doing?

SAGAL: I don't know. Apparently, he's going swimming or something where he might want to be in his - without his shirt. I'm not quite sure. But I can tell you that when the footage of a topless Mario came out, the internet went nuts - shirtless Mario leads to widespread pandemonium and Mario's nipples exposed. It's the biggest scandal in the gaming world since we caught some Qbert side boob.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So you were not a gamer growing up? You're not part of that generation?

KONDABOLU: Not really. I mean, I played Tetris for years.

DICKINSON: Wow.

SAGAL: Wow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Are there any nipples in Tetris? I'm not sure.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: No, you have to be really high level to see Tetris nipples.

(SOUNDBITE OF LMFAO SONG, "I'M SEXY AND I KNOW IT")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists lie to you, but it tastes so good in our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

