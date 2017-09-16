Prediction

Our panelists predict what will be the title of Hillary Clinton's next book.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Hillary's next book be called? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: I told you so. See you in hell.

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: If I did it.

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Three hundred sixty-five ways to clean and polish the glass ceiling.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those end up on Amazon, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Amy Dickinson and Hari Kondabolu for his great debut. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

