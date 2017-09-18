Can A Cat Be Both A Liquid And A Solid?

That is one of the questions studied by scientists who received Ig Nobel Prizes at Harvard University, at the ceremony put on by the otherwise-august institution for the past 27 years.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with a pressing question from the frontiers of science. Can a cat be a liquid? Stay with me. At this year's Ig Nobel Awards for Improbable Research at Harvard, Marc-Antoine Fardin took home a prize for his feline research. Consider, he says, the common definition of a liquid - material that can adapt its shape to its container. Seems to be the case, he said, holding up photos of cats curled into lavatories, bowls, even a wineglass. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.