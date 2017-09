French Police Investigate Acid Attack On 4 U.S. Women Police say 4 college students were attacked on Sunday with acid by a woman at a train station in southern France, injuring at least 2 of them. Authorities say the woman had "a psychiatric history."

French Police Investigate Acid Attack On 4 U.S. Women Europe Audio will be available later today. Police say 4 college students were attacked on Sunday with acid by a woman at a train station in southern France, injuring at least 2 of them. Authorities say the woman had "a psychiatric history."