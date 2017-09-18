University Studied How Men With Shaved Heads Are Perceived

A study from the University of Pennsylvania examines how people view men with shaved heads. Turns out, people see men with shaved heads as more dominant than guys with thinning hair or thick hair.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news for men who are bald or getting there. A new study from the University of Pennsylvania examines how men with shaved heads are perceived. The bad news? Bald guys are seen as less attractive and slightly older, but - but, it turns out people see men with shaved heads as more dominant than guys with thinning hair or thick hair. Want to be seen as more confident? Shave it all off. If you're bald, people may also see you as a bit taller. Gosh, I am feeling better already. It's MORNING EDITION.

