Trump Addresses U.N. General Assembly For The First Time

PBS NewsHour via YouTube

At the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning, President Trump will call on other countries to do more to address global challenges such as North Korea's nuclear saber-rattling and destabilizing actions by Iran.

In a bit of rhetorical wall-building, Trump will underscore the importance of independent nations, as well as the occasional benefits of acting united. The "America First" president will argue that national self-interest can sometimes form the basis for international cooperation.