Hopefully This Would Be Obvious: Don't Climb A Mountain In Your Underwear

A 19-year-old man climbed the highest peak in Wales for charity but developed hypothermia on the way down. One reason was that he was only wearing underwear.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. File this under things that seemed like a good idea at the time. Nineteen-year-old Nathan French decided to climb the highest peak in Wales to raise money for charity, and he decided to do so wearing only his underwear, his Superman underwear. Hypothermia set in. An ambulance was called. But he did make the summit. The local mountain rescue team says French should come hike again soon but maybe wear the full suit - cape optional. It's MORNING EDITION.

