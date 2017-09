More Than 220 Killed In Mexico Earthquake More than 220 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico Tuesday. It's the second earthquake in less than two weeks.

More than 220 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico Tuesday. It's the second earthquake in less than two weeks.