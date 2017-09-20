Netflix Says No To 'The Upside Down' Bar

A pop-up bar in Chicago calls itself The Upside Down, named after a parallel universe in the Netflix show Stranger Things. Then Netflix's lawyer sent a cease and desist letter full of show references.

GREENE: In Chicago, a bar popped up called The Upside Down. Yeah, it's a reference to the spooky parallel universe in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." They had the famous alphabet wall from the show and a cocktail named after a character's meal of choice, Eleven's Eggos. But then came a letter from a Netflix lawyer saying, unless I'm living in The Upside Down, I don't think we had a deal with you for this pop-up. And so yeah, for this '80s-themed bar, it's closing time. It's MORNING EDITION.

