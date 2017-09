Jimmy Kimmel Says Sen. Cassidy Fell Short Of Standard For Obamacare Repeal Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel credits good healthcare to saving the life of his newborn son. That led Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a medical doctor, to say that any replacement of the Affordable Care Act should pass "The Jimmy Kimmel Test." Now, Kimmel says Cassidy has fallen short of that with his new bill being considered by Congress.