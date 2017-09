Republican Senate Primary In Alabama Is Exposing Deep Fissures In Party Alabama Republican voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to determine their party's candidate in a special Senate election. It's a runoff between appointed Senator Luther Strange and the controversial former Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore.

