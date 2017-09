Merkel Expected To Win Fourth Term In Germany Despite Far-Right Disruption Germany goes to the polls on Sunday, and Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term as Chancellor. But disruption from the far-right and the hangover of the migrant crisis have made this campaign more difficult than Merkel is used to.

Germany goes to the polls on Sunday, and Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term as Chancellor. But disruption from the far-right and the hangover of the migrant crisis have made this campaign more difficult than Merkel is used to.