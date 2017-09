A Health Care CEO On Graham-Cassidy David Greene speaks with Independence Health Group CEO Dan Hilferty, which serves 8.5 million people in 24 states and Washington, D.C., about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

A Health Care CEO On Graham-Cassidy Health Care A Health Care CEO On Graham-Cassidy A Health Care CEO On Graham-Cassidy Audio will be available later today. David Greene speaks with Independence Health Group CEO Dan Hilferty, which serves 8.5 million people in 24 states and Washington, D.C., about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor