Detroit Red Wings Selling Vials Of 'Melted Ice' (Also Known As Water)

The Detroit Red Wings are selling commemorative vials of "melted ice" — also known as water — from their former hockey rink. They cost $85 and benefit the team's foundation. There are only 3,000.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a hockey fan in Detroit, and you want to show your love for your Red Wings, well, there's a way. You can shell out 85 bucks for a limited edition commemorative item. It's a way to remember the Joe, Joe Louis Arena, where the team spent four decades. This season, they're moving to a new home. For those who want to remember the rink at the Joe, the team is selling small vials of melted ice. There are only 3,000 of them. You want one? Don't get left out in the cold. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

