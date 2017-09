Arkansas Poised To Ban Most Use Of Monsanto Herbicide Regulators in Arkansas have voted to ban summertime use of a weedkiller that's blamed for damaging millions of acres of crops and wild vegetation. Monsanto is fighting the measure.

