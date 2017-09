When It's Time To End Search And Rescue Efforts Rescue workers in Mexico pulled people out alive of a textile factory more than two days after the building collapsed in the earthquake. But at some point the decision will be made to stop the search.

When It's Time To End Search And Rescue Efforts Latin America When It's Time To End Search And Rescue Efforts When It's Time To End Search And Rescue Efforts Audio will be available later today. Rescue workers in Mexico pulled people out alive of a textile factory more than two days after the building collapsed in the earthquake. But at some point the decision will be made to stop the search. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor