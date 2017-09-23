Who's Bill This Time

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, during Hurricane Irma last week, a Florida county official got on TV to update everybody on preparations. But while she was telling people not to be worried about the storm, her sign language interpreter right next to her was telling people to be very, very afraid of what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Of her boss?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Of - I mean...

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. This would only make sense if, like, Yogi got a job at a Domino's.

ROBERTS: Bears.

SAGAL: And?

ROBERTS: Delivering pizza.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Bears and pizza.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: What?

SAGAL: So this is what happened.

ROBERTS: What?

SAGAL: So the TV screen - right - so here's the official...

ROBERTS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Very calmly going about the emergency preparations. And the American Sign Language interpreter right next her is signing, quote, "pizza want you are" and "need be bear monster."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And, apparently, what happened is they had an emergency. They had to go on the air. And they couldn't find an official interpreter.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And this guy volunteered. He said hey, I know American Sign Language. I talk to my brother. He's deaf. And they were, like, great, we could use you. And they should have checked.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They should have checked with his brother, who has spent the last five years hiding from bear monsters and man-eating pizzas.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM BURKE: So he says that he learned it from his brother.

SAGAL: He learned to speak to his brother.

BURKE: So he and his brother have an entirely different relationship.

LUKE BURBANK: Yeah, exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: His brother hates him.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: He keeps buying pizzas for bears. I don't understand what's going on.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So here's the thing. I have a tremendous amount of sympathy because he saw an opportunity to help, and he volunteered. And you would totally do the same thing. Like, you'd be out there. And some guy's, like, having a heart attack. And he only speaks Spanish. And you're, like, I can help. I had three years of high school Spanish. And the next thing you know, this poor man is being treated for an enlarged library.

(SOUNDBITE OF ACE OF BASE SONG, "THE SIGN")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists make a scientific discovery that won't blow your mind. It's our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

