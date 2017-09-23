Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. You don't have to speak Tagalog to visit the Billippines (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: I'm Bill Kurtis. And here is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Thanks, everybody.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It is good to see you. We have a great show for you today. Lee Daniels, the creative genius behind the movie "Precious" and "The Butler" and the TV shows "Empire" and "Star" will be joining us later. Things are going to get juicy. But first, we just wanted to point out that this very weekend, according to one religious sect, the earth is going to be destroyed by the invisible death planet Nibiru. It hasn't happened yet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So if it's not too late, as a public safety message, we want to remind everybody not to look at the bringer of death and final judgment without your special Nibiru glasses.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Otherwise, you might risk eye damage. So if the apocalypse has not yet arrived in your locality, and you want to kill some time before it kills you, give us a call. The number is 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. It's time to welcome our first listener contestant. Hi, you are on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

JIM DRUCKER: Hi, Peter. I'm Jim Drucker from Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

SAGAL: Jim Drucker from Plymouth Meeting?

(APPLAUSE)

DRUCKER: Yes.

SAGAL: Can I guess that some - that some people named Plymouth met there? What does the name of that town mean?

DRUCKER: No, it's actually a very historic city where three key moments in American history occurred. It was founded in part by the Quakers.

SAGAL: Yeah.

DRUCKER: And their meeting house was the place where a lot of big events in American history happened - three big events.

SAGAL: What - well, what were they?

DRUCKER: Well, during the Revolutionary War, it was the site of the Revolutionary War Army hospital because Valley Forge is only about 10 minutes away. And then before...

SAGAL: I'm sorry, with today's attention spans, that's all we can do.

LUKE BURBANK: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Trust me, we know about this. Well, welcome to the show, Jim. Let me introduce you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jim, let me introduce you to our panel this week. First up, it's the host of the Too Beautiful To Live podcast on the public radio variety show Live Wire that will be in Seattle at the Neptune Theatre on Saturday, September 30. It's Luke Burbank.

(APPLAUSE)

BURBANK: Hello, Jim.

DRUCKER: Hi.

SAGAL: Next, it is a features reporter for The Washington Post, Roxanne Roberts.

(APPLAUSE)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Hey, Jim.

SAGAL: And finally, it's the comedian who will be performing at Detour Brewing in Loves Park, Ill., on September 30. It's Adam Burke.

(APPLAUSE)

ADAM BURKE: Hi, Jim.

SAGAL: So, Jim, welcome to the show. You're going to play Who's Bill This Time? Bill Kurtis is going to read for you three quotations from the week's news. If you can correctly identify or explain just two of them, you'll win our prize, the voice of our old friend Carl Kasell on your voicemail. Are you ready to play?

DRUCKER: Ready. Ready. Ready.

SAGAL: Your first quote is from an anonymous Republican lobbyist.

KURTIS: Apparently, no one cares what the bill actually does. Yet here we are.

SAGAL: The Republican senators don't care what the bill they are rushing to pass actually does, except and as long as it does what?

DRUCKER: Repeal Obamacare.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It's back. Now, you will remember the last attempt to end the Affordable Care Act back in the spring ended when John McCain, at the last minute, voted against it. So this time the Republicans had McCain's bestest friend, Lindsey Graham, sponsor the bill because, sure, John McCain resisted five years of torture. But he is helpless in the face of Lindsey Graham's baby blues.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Instead of establishing a new kind of health care system for us, this newest bill just gives all the federal money for health care and just hands it to the states. It's called the No, You Take Care Of It Act of 2017.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: But it gives it to the red states.

SAGAL: It does. This is actually - I mean, it's amazing because part of what the bill does is it takes money from states with Democratic governments - blue states - and it gives it to red states, which is so craven you kind of have to admire it.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: The original name of the bill was the Yoink Bill.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Fooled you.

BURKE: I like Graham-Cassidy as a name for it because doesn't Graham-Cassidy sound like an awesome 1970s supergroup?

BURBANK: Yes.

SAGAL: It really does. I loved them when they were still Graham, Cassidy, Stills, Nash and Young, though. That was...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: But it seems, like, the whole thing is that the folks supporting this new idea - they just want to be able to tell their constituents that they voted down Obamacare.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: Have any Democrats thought about quickly writing a really crummy bill that's also called Obamacare?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And then let them vote it down.

BURBANK: That just has to do with parking tickets in D.C. or something. And then change Obamacare too Bald Eagles Are Beautiful and Proud Care.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Everybody wins. It could work.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well, your next quote is a textbook example of how one delicately handles international diplomacy.

KURTIS: Major portions of the world are in conflict. And some, in fact, are going to hell.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: That was someone speaking in the august confines of the U.N. General Assembly. Who was it?

DRUCKER: Well, I haven't read the news today. But I'll just take a stab that it's President Donald Trump.

SAGAL: It was, in fact, Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was the first time, in fact, Donald Trump has visited the U.N. Well, it was his first time as president. He used to stop by from time to time to shop for new wives.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Do you see the speech? Did you watch it?

ROBERTS: Oh, yes.

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

ROBERTS: Oh, yes. Oh, yes. You know, I keep being shocked. That's the thing. I can't get over this. Like, Rocket Man shocked me.

SAGAL: Well, yes.

ROBERTS: Like, I shouldn't have been.

SAGAL: And that really made the headlines, of course, because the big headline of the speech is that he threatened to quote, "totally destroy North Korea," which is an entirely normal thing to say. But only if you're a supervillian. And...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He also called Kim Jong Un, dictator of that country, quote, "Rocket Man." And then Rocket Man responded. On Thursday, they put out a statement. Kim Jong Un said, quote, "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," unquote.

BURBANK: That's how you insult someone.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Not calling them, basically, the coolest thing you can be, which is Rocket Man.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, you call him a dotard.

BURBANK: Something. I mean, like...

BURKE: And then he called the leader of Iran Ziggy Stardust.

BURBANK: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: By the way, one of the problems with North Korea, in addition to the whole nuclear weapons thing - and this is true - apparently, the North Korean delegation to the United Nations has $150,000 in unpaid parking tickets in New York City. So we can solve this thing right now. Just put a boot on the whole country.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kim Jong Un goes out. And he sees the boot, and he goes, oh, man.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Here is your last quote. It's somebody responding to the question, have you ever lied to the American people?

KURTIS: I don't think so. No.

SAGAL: Who is pretty sure that he never lied to us during the six months he spent lying to us?

DRUCKER: Oh, the champion of the Emmy awards, Sean Spicer.

SAGAL: Sean Spicer, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Spicer's back baby.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: He dropped off the radar for a minute, doing the things you do when you change jobs, taking some me time, furiously destroying hard drives. But now he's everywhere. And if you liked him refusing to answer questions before, wait until you hear him not answer questions now. First, he reintroduced himself to the public by making a surprise appearance at the Emmy's parodying himself. Finally, people who don't care about award shows had a reason to hate award shows.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Yeah.

BURKE: You know what I liked about it?

SAGAL: What?

BURKE: I like thinking how mad Trump would've been watching that because he nailed his punchline. He had one line and he got every word right. And Trump must be - now you can speak properly?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: None of the five major news networks want anything to do with him. They all turned him down as offer to becoming a paid contributor. So he says he is in, quote, "negotiations" with somebody. You know, maybe he'll do reality shows, like "So You Think You Can Count Crowds."

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: I would watch that. That's the sad part. Has anybody gone back and, like, watched all of the Spicer tape really closely to see if he was trying to blink a message...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The whole time.

BURBANK: ...The whole time? Because that could be his spin on it - is he had Stockholm Syndrome and/or he was worried for his life. But he was trying - I've been watching a lot of that Ken Burns Vietnam documentary lately.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: He was trying to blink a message to the American people.

BURKE: Oh, the Ken Burns Sean Spicer Documentary is going to be amazing.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: A little...

BURKE: Dearest, dearest Donald.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Some banjo music in the...

BURKE: Yeah, exactly.

BURBANK: I hope this morning finds you well.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: I lied to the American people for the seventh time today.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hey, Bill, how did Jim do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Jim did great.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Good boy.

DRUCKER: Thank you.

SAGAL: Thank you so much. Next you call in, we'll hear about the second thing that happened...

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

DRUCKER: OK. Thank you.

SAGAL: Take care, Jim.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) If you want to be my lover.

