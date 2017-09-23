Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

It is now time to move on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the score?

BILL KURTIS: Luke and Adam each have three. Roxanne has two.

SAGAL: Roxanne, you're in third place, so you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank.

After making landfall on Wednesday, Hurricane Maria left all of blank without power.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, special counsel blank requested extensive White House records and email correspondence.

ROBERTS: Mueller.

SAGAL: Yes, Mueller.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Facebook announced that they would turn over political ads bought by blank in 2016.

ROBERTS: Russia.

SAGAL: In protest of...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...The so-called dictatorship of President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, thousands of people marched in blank.

ROBERTS: In the Philippines.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Right. After what they say had become a daily occurrence in Australia, a liquor store announced it would no longer accept blank for payment.

ROBERTS: Kangaroos.

SAGAL: No, money customers had kept in their underwear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's gross. In the continuing fallout from their massive data breach, two executives of blank resigned this week.

ROBERTS: Equifax.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Best known for inspiring Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull," boxing champion blank passed away at the age of 95.

ROBERTS: Jake LaMotta.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man in Singapore is facing up to two years for...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Public endangerment after he blanked.

ROBERTS: He rode down the middle of the road naked on a bicycle with a duck.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He got into the habit of booby trapping the bus seat next to him so that no one could sit there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Four times over the past year, officials caught the 60-year-old man jabbing toothpicks into the seat next to him presumably to dissuade people from sitting next to him.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After his fourth offense, the man was charged with endangering the public and now faces two years in prison. In his defense, the man's attorney said, now, my client may not be perfect - ow (ph). Did you do that to my chair?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Roxanne do on our quiz?

KURTIS: She did well. Six right. Twelve more points. She now has a total of 14 and the lead.

SAGAL: Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well, we flipped a coin and Luke has elected to go last. That means, Adam, you're up next - fill in the blank.

This week, rescue workers rushed to help survivors after another powerful earthquake struck blank.

ADAM BURKE: Mexico City.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Saying that he wanted more privacy, blank gave up his Secret Service protection this week.

BURKE: Tillerson?

SAGAL: No, Donald Trump Jr. A Pennsylvania man arrested for breaking into a home carrying two cases of beer said he did it because blank.

BURKE: He couldn't trust himself to do it sober?

SAGAL: No, he didn't want to drink alone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thanks to continued conservation efforts, the snow leopard was officially removed from the blank this week.

BURKE: The endangered species list.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help in identifying a...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Woman accused of doing what while out for jogs?

BURKE: Pee?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're so close. But I'm afraid this is the woman known as the mad pooper of Colorado Springs.

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: Morning runs should've given it away.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The homeowners in this neighborhood put up a sign it said quote, "to the jogger that uses our walkway as a toilet, please, we're begging you, stop." However, the mad pooper of Colorado Springs remains at large. Even though she IS only seen in one neighborhood, people don't know where she lives. They're worried she just might be squatting somewhere.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well Adam, you got two right.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: So four more, a total of seven. And Roxanne still leads.

SAGAL: Yes. Well, how many, then, does Luke Burbank need to win?

KURTIS: He'll only need six.

SAGAL: Good Lord, Luke.

KURTIS: Luke, you can do that.

SAGAL: Here we go. This is for the game. Luke, fill in the blank. This week, it was revealed that investigators had wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman blank before and after the election.

BURBANK: Manafort.

SAGAL: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Spanish police raided cattle and government offices to block a referendum on blank.

BURBANK: Independence.

BURKE: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new report, the water crisis in blank had an effect on the city's fertility rates.

BURBANK: Flint.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, New Hampshire's new blank decriminalization law went into effect.

BURBANK: Marijuana.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott revealed one of his greatest regrets while in office was blank.

BURBANK: Not spending all that money from his underwear on beer.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: His greatest regret was the time he ate a raw onion like it was an apple on live TV.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Monday, retailer blank announced they were filing for bankruptcy protection.

BURBANK: Toys R Us.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" were the big winners at this year's blank awards.

BURBANK: Emmys.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a crab in China is being praised for...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Its heroism after it blanked.

BURBANK: Sauteed itself in delicious butter.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It climbed out of the pot it was being cooked in and then turned off the stove.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The crab - this was apparently caught in a kitchen security cam.

The crab who was sharing the pot with several other crustaceans was filmed throwing itself over the lid and then using its claws to swing in the stove's knobs until the flame was turned off.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It then put on a leather jacket, hopped on a motorcycle and jumped a barbed wire fence.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Luke do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He needed six. He got six.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: And he's this week's winner with 15.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

BURBANK: Thank you.

SAGAL: That was very impressive.

BURBANK: I feel like a crab who just escaped from a pot.

(LAUGHTER)

