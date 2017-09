As Deadline Looms For GOP Health Care Push, Colorado Governor Talks Own Bipartisan Plan The GOP's Graham-Cassidy bill is the last-ditch effort for Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act with a health care system of their own. Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) shares his response to the bill and tells NPR's Michel Martin about his own bipartisan plan he created with Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio).