In Puerto Rican Town, Situation Turns Dire At Packed Shelter Five days after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, power and water is still out for most of the island, and people are struggling to obtain basic necessities. In the town of Cataño, the storm left hundreds living in a shelter where conditions are becoming increasingly desperate.

