White House Amends Travel Ban To Expand Beyond Muslim-Majority Countries
President Trump amended his travel ban to include most travelers from Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea. Additionally, some travelers from Venezuela and Iraq will now face extra restrictions and additional screening. The ban goes into effect October 18, and unlike the previous ones, does not expire. The plan will almost certainly spark a new round of legal challenges.