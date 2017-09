American Hospital Association CEO Explains His Opposition To Graham-Cassidy Bill NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, about his opposition to the Graham-Cassidy health care reform bill. He says the bill risks losing tens of millions of people's insurance and does nothing to stabilize the insurance market.

