60 Years Later, Remembering The Little Rock Nine And School Integration The eight living members of the Little Rock Nine join former President Clinton to commemorate 60 years since Central High School was the nation's battleground over school integration. In 1957, the segregationist governor of Arkansas called up the state's National Guard to keep nine African-American students out of Central High. President Eisenhower federalized the guard and sent in the 101st Airborne to escort the students to class.
