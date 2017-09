Germany's Angela Merkel Wins 4th Term As Far-Right Party Gains Power Angela Merkel is chancellor of Germany again, but her party lost a lot of support, and the far right are in parliament for the first time in decades. The election results are a major shock for Germany's political establishment.

Germany's Angela Merkel Wins 4th Term As Far-Right Party Gains Power Europe Germany's Angela Merkel Wins 4th Term As Far-Right Party Gains Power Germany's Angela Merkel Wins 4th Term As Far-Right Party Gains Power Audio will be available later today. Angela Merkel is chancellor of Germany again, but her party lost a lot of support, and the far right are in parliament for the first time in decades. The election results are a major shock for Germany's political establishment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor