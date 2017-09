Far-Right Gains Set To Alter Germany's Relationship With U.S, E.U. Angela Merkel won her fourth term as chancellor of Germany Sunday, but a far-right party also gained unprecedented representation. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Karen Donfried of the German Marshall Fund, on what the election means for Germany and the U.S.

Angela Merkel won her fourth term as chancellor of Germany Sunday, but a far-right party also gained unprecedented representation. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Karen Donfried of the German Marshall Fund, on what the election means for Germany and the U.S.