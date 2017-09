'Nomadland' Tracks Rising Number Of Americans Living On The Road A new book by the journalist Jessica Bruder describes the increasing number of Americans living on the road, often in RVs, moving from job to job as a way to avoid the expense of a permanent home. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Bruder about her book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

