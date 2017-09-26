Republican Congressional Leaders Sound Ready To Move On From Health Care To Taxes

Republicans in Congress sound like they might be ready to move on from health care.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said from the Senate floor that debate on a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will continue. But McConnell, who said last week that he intended to bring the health care bill up for a vote, did not commit to that Tuesday. He said nothing about whether or when there would be a vote on the Graham-Cassidy legislation.

The GOP bill, which, in part, would block grant Medicaid to states, appeared to take a fatal blow Monday night when Sen. Susan Collins of Maine declared her opposition.

Collins is the third GOP senator to come out against the bill, in addition to Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona. Republicans can only lose two senators for the bill to pass through the budget process of reconciliation, which allows for a majority vote instead of the 60-vote threshold ordinarily needed to end a filibuster.

House Speaker Paul Ryan did not bring up health care during a news conference on Capitol Hill and was focused on something else.

Ryan announced that House Republicans would on Wednesday be discussing a "concrete framework for historic tax reform." He called it "a big moment for Americans."

The legislation, he said, would try to create a "tax code built for growth" and "focused on helping American families" and businesses.

"We are very very excited," Ryan said, adding, "It's high time we do this."

A comprehensive tax overhaul has not happened since 1986.

"Tomorrow is the beginning of a very important process that we are excited about here in Congress," Ryan said.

As far as health care goes, Ryan noted that the House had done it's job, passing a bill in May.

Translation: It's time to move on.

If Republicans in the Senate do not pass health care, there's a question of what it could mean for McConnell. He and Trump have not been on the same page and do not appear to have a warm relationship.

Trump has called him out on Twitter previously for not passing health care, and there were reports of an intense, profanity-laced telephone call between the two men.

Could another health care failure be the impetus for Trump to turn up the pressure once again on the Senate GOP leader?