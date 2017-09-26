Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker Won't Seek Re-election In 2018

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the influential Foreign Relations Committee, will not seek re-election in 2018.

He's the first senator to announce retirement plans ahead of next year's election cycle.

Corker, however, hinted in a statement that his political career may not be over.

"I know that we will continue to have an impact for the remainder of our term," Corker said, "and I look forward to finding other ways to make a difference in the future."

Corker, 65, and a former mayor, has been a reasoned yet conservative voice in the Senate, from making a mark on the auto bailout to playing a key role on the consideration of authorization of force in Syria during the Obama administration.

He embraced President Trump during the campaign and was even said to be in the running for secretary of state before the job instead went to former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

But Corker's relationship with the president has soured somewhat. In May, he referred to the administration as being in a "downward spiral" that Trump needed to get "under control."

He also said he believed the president "has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon threatened to field a primary opponent to Corker.

Even before Corker's comments, polls showed that many conservative voters were unhappy with Corker. And since then, their attacks on the senator have intensified.

His departure opens the door for other GOP candidates.

One Republican considering running is Mark Green, a doctor and state lawmaker. Earlier this year, Green was Trump's pick to be Army secretary but withdrew from consideration after being criticized by LGBT and Muslim rights organizations.

Here's his full statement: