Lawmakers Urge Tillerson Not To Cut Diplomacy In State Department Redesign Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been redesigning the State Department, and many in Congress are worried that he's gutting U.S. diplomacy. The House Foreign Affairs Committee weighs in at a hearing with Tillerson's deputy.

