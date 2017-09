Rep. Nydia Velázquez Urges White House For More Help In Puerto Rico NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York, about her efforts to get the U.S. government to do more to help Puerto Rico. She visited there after the hurricane, and is leading a group of lawmakers who asked the executive branch for the same consideration as was given to Texas and Florida.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez Urges White House For More Help In Puerto Rico