4 College Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive, Charged In Bribery Case The Department of Justice announced fraud and corruption charges for a scheme allegedly involving four college basketball coaches and the head of global sports marketing for Adidas, plus five other defendants. NPR's Robert Siegel talks to Mike DeCourcy of Sporting News about the case.

4 College Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive, Charged In Bribery Case Sports 4 College Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive, Charged In Bribery Case 4 College Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive, Charged In Bribery Case Audio will be available later today. The Department of Justice announced fraud and corruption charges for a scheme allegedly involving four college basketball coaches and the head of global sports marketing for Adidas, plus five other defendants. NPR's Robert Siegel talks to Mike DeCourcy of Sporting News about the case. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor