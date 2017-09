Angola Swears In First New President In 38 Years For the first time in 38 years, Angola has someone other than José Eduardo dos Santos as its president. João Lourenço faces a challenge to bring change in a country struggling with an oil-dominated economy.

Angola Swears In First New President In 38 Years Africa Angola Swears In First New President In 38 Years Angola Swears In First New President In 38 Years Audio will be available later today. For the first time in 38 years, Angola has someone other than José Eduardo dos Santos as its president. João Lourenço faces a challenge to bring change in a country struggling with an oil-dominated economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor