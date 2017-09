U.K. Researchers Look To Revive Forgotten English Words Researchers at University of York in the United Kingdom have uncovered 30 words they think need to be used more regularly in the English language, including nickum — a cheating, dishonest person. Lead linguist Dominic Watt runs through the list.

