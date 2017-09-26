Equifax CEO Richard Smith Resigns After Backlash Over Massive Data Breach Equifax's CEO Richard Smith is resigning following a backlash over the hack at the company that compromised the data of 143 million Americans. He joins several other executives who have left the company over the scandal. Smith will continue to advise the company on an unpaid basis. It's not known yet whether he will appear at a congressional hearing next week about the massive breach.

Equifax's CEO Richard Smith is resigning following a backlash over the hack at the company that compromised the data of 143 million Americans. He joins several other executives who have left the company over the scandal. Smith will continue to advise the company on an unpaid basis. It's not known yet whether he will appear at a congressional hearing next week about the massive breach.