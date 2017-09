Guggenheim Pulls Animal Art From Upcoming Chinese Exhibition The Guggenheim Museum in New York City announced late Monday night that it would be withdrawing three works from an upcoming exhibition of contemporary Chinese art over protests from animal rights groups.

