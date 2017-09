No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico Power is still out for virtually all of Puerto Rico with little hope in most places it will be back anytime soon. And in many communities, the greatest need is clean running water.

No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico U.S. No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico Audio will be available later today. Power is still out for virtually all of Puerto Rico with little hope in most places it will be back anytime soon. And in many communities, the greatest need is clean running water. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor