You Own It, You Better Never Let It Go

USA Today reports a company working with Eminem's production team filed with the SEC, making it possible to invest in his catalog of hits.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) If you had one shot or one opportunity...

GREENE: So you have a shot, an opportunity, to be part of Eminem's music journey. USA Today reports a company working with his production team filed with the FCC making it possible to invest in his catalog of songs. A person involved in the deal said you'll feel like you're earning money each time you play Eminem's music. In other words, yeah, you kind of own it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSE YOURSELF")

EMINEM: (Rapping) You own, you better never let it go.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.