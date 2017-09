Puerto Rico Hospitals Are Struggling To Provide Care After Hurricane Maria Hospital officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico say they are operating in crisis mode after Hurricane Maria. With only emergency power, doctors are struggling to provide medical care as needs grow daily.

Puerto Rico Hospitals Are Struggling To Provide Care After Hurricane Maria U.S. Puerto Rico Hospitals Are Struggling To Provide Care After Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico Hospitals Are Struggling To Provide Care After Hurricane Maria Audio will be available later today. Hospital officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico say they are operating in crisis mode after Hurricane Maria. With only emergency power, doctors are struggling to provide medical care as needs grow daily. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor