Stream Wolf Parade's Comeback Album, 'Cry Cry Cry' On its first album since 2010, the Canadian band returns with a rousing, urgent, vaguely hopeful set of songs about modern disconcertment.
Cry Cry Cry

First Listen: Wolf Parade, 'Cry Cry Cry'
First Listen: Wolf Parade, 'Cry Cry Cry'

Cry Cry Cry

    Song
    Cry Cry Cry
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

Wolf Parade's new album, Cry Cry Cry, comes out Oct. 6.

Shane McCauley/Courtesy of the artist

When the Canadian rock band Wolf Parade announced an indefinite hiatus back in 2010, its members hardly retreated into dormancy. Spencer Krug, for example, has since released a long string of albums and EPs under the name Moonface, while Dan Boeckner continued his work with Handsome Furs, started a group called Operators, and got together with Spoon's Britt Daniel to form Divine Fits. So it's no surprise that Wolf Parade — which had parted amicably after three grandly sweeping full-length albums — would eventually will its way back.

Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry.
Sub Pop

Though the group released a self-titled reunion EP a couple years ago, Cry Cry Cry is Wolf Parade's first album since Expo 86 in 2010. Befitting the creative ambition of the group's previous LPs, it serves as a full-throated burst of musical and thematic ideas. Goth-streaked album opener "Lazarus Online" pleads for survival and resiliency — "Let's fight / Let's rage against the night" — as its protagonists struggle to coexist with the darkness in their lives. "Valley Boy" storms and booms with glammy drama, referencing Leonard Cohen's death as it waxes weary about the state of the world, while "Incantation" builds from a moody murmur to climactic cacophony.

Cry Cry Cry is a big swing, artistically speaking, but it also dodges many of the pitfalls that face artists who try to chronicle an age of uncertainty and resistance without sounding ham-handed. Wolf Parade taps into the sound of modern disconcertment on Cry Cry Cry, but the album's grandiosity is mostly restricted to the music itself — rousing, urgent, and always seeking out slivers of hope.

Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry.
Sub Pop

First Listen: Wolf Parade, 'Cry Cry Cry'

01Lazarus Online

    Song
    Lazarus Online
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

02You're Dreaming

    Song
    You're Dreaming
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

03Valley Boy

    Song
    Valley Boy
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

04Incantation

    Song
    Incantation
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

05Flies on the Sun

    Song
    Flies on the Sun
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

06Baby Blue

    Song
    Baby Blue
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

07Weaponized

    Song
    Weaponized
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

08Who Are Ya

    Song
    Who Are Ya
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

09Am I An Alien Here

    Song
    Am I An Alien Here
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

10Artificial Life

    Song
    Artificial Life
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

11King of Piss and Paper

    Song
    King of Piss and Paper
    Album
    Cry Cry Cry
    Artist
    Wolf Parade
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

